Tori Jessilyn Irvin, 21, of Gilman, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Aug. 20, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born July 13, 1998, in Peoria, the daughter of Milton W. (Amanda) Irvin Jr. and Pamela Basler Irvin (Ray Seegmiller).
A visitation will be held 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor David Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.