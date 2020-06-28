The expansion of the Thunder in the Corn in Hoopeston to a two-night NTPA Grand National will have to wait until 2021.
Citing ongoing uncertainties regarding social gathering restrictions in Illinois, the organizers have elected to cancel the pull.
"The decision to cancel was not an easy one," noted Hoopeston Area FFA Alumni organizers in a press release. "However, the safety of the community, volunteers, sponsors, participants, and spectators is the highest priority."
"It's a real letdown for us to not be able to bring the thunder to McFerren Park this year," Gregg Randall, NTPA's General Manager, said in a news release. "The folks in Hoopeston showed their mettle last spring when they fought through an all-day rain to have a Regional National pull. But this year has just rocked everyone's world, and even the late-summer date during the traditional corn festival wasn't deemed to be safe."
Tentative dates for next year's event are Sept. 3-4.
"The NTPA is proud to have Hoopeston as one of the venues that will help us determine our 2021 champions. We will see the fans of the Illiana region over Labor Day weekend next year, and we'll deliver them a heck of a pull."