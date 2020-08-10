Thomas Albert Lane
Thomas Albert Lane, 92, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 4:54 P.M. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home. He was born February 8, 1928 in Hoopeston, the son of Charles and Alta (Rader) Lane. He married Norma Toney on July 16, 1949 in Danville.
Thomas is survived by two sons, Allen (Patricia) Lane of Rossville, IL and Larry Lane of Hoopeston, IL, one grandson, Anthony Lane of Orlando, FL, and friend Nancy Hertel of Hoopeston, IL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, five sisters, seven brothers, and one grandson.
Thomas was a union roofer with Local 55 and then later Local 97 in Danville. He was a Conservation Club board member. He enjoyed gardening, raising pheasants and fishing.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 A.M. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston, IL with Rev. Gary Milton officiating.
Memorials may be made to Pheasants Forever.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Thomas’ eternal tribute page and to send condolences to the family.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.