The Dwelling Place Essentially Basic Hygiene and Household Care Pantry has launched its Always Be Clean Hygiene Academics sponsor-a-child campaign.
It only takes $35 to protect the health and well-being of a child.
Sixty-five percent of children in the coverage area age K-5 are living in poverty and need help.
The ABC Hygiene Academics program addresses this critical issue by providing to the schools on a monthly basis shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, and deodorant for children living in hygiene poverty.
In addition to those products, bleach, bathroom cleaner, dish and laundry soaps, and disinfectant cleaners will be made available to social workers and home liaisons for families in critical need. As a Giving Partner for Bombas socks, nearly 3,000 pairs of socks will be distributed to the schools to help protect our children’s feet from fungus and bacterial growth.
In this challenging time of COVID, the group needs to protect children by helping them keep clean and by helping their families keep a clean living environment.
Checks may be mailed to: The Dwelling Place, P.O. Box 2022, Danville, Il 61834 or donations may be made through PayPal at: thedwellingplace2017.us/events.