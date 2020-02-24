After three years of planning The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County Board of Directors will open the first daytime center for the homeless, those near homelessness, and those living in poverty in Vermilion County.
It will serve as a “Home for the Day” for those who need daytime shelter, for those living in the extremes of poverty who struggle with meeting basic needs, and for those who seek assistance with change in their lives.
The Day Center will offer services that alleviate the struggles of daily living:
- Shower facilities and free hygiene products will support the recommended practices of good personal hygiene
- Laundry facilities and free laundry products offers the opportunity for maintaining clean clothing
- Technology and Education Lab provides free access to laptops and the internet for the searching of housing and employment, for completing online job applications and social and government forms, and for staying connected with the world
- A barber Shop will be open twice a month and a licensed barber will provide free haircuts
- A Family Room provides a safe and comfy place for parents to be with their children while washing a load of clothes or while other family members are participating in activities at the Center.
- A Day Room is purposed to improve the mental health of those who visit the Center. It is an area in the Center for social interaction, for making connections to others, for having the comforts of home which add joy to one’s life, and for feeling safe and valued.
- A Kitchen is also available, and pre-packaged meals will be available to those experiencing food insecurity.
The hours will be Mondays and Fridays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
To learn more about the services The Dwelling Place offers, contact them via email at thedwellingplacevc@gmail.com or thedwellingplace2017.us or call 217-213-5308.