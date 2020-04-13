Terry W. Meador, 70, of Collison, passed away at 4:40 a.m. Sunday April 5, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born November 15, 1949, in Fairbury, IL, the son of Delbert Wilson and Evelyn (Crabtree) Meador. He married Linda Kay Wilson on April 12, 1974 in Stringtown, IN. She survives in Collison.
Due to the current health concerns a private family graveside service will be held.
A visitation of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.