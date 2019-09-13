Terry “Tinkerbell” Bell, 77, of Henning, passed away, Sept. 5, 2019, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Terry was born on Aug. 8, 1942, in Hoopeston, Illinois, the son of Archie and Clara (Hinton) Bell. Terry is survived by his wife, Linda (Watson) Bell.
There will be a celebratory dinner in Terry’s honor on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the community building, in Henning from 2 -6 p.m.
Cremation rites will be accorded and there are not any services scheduled at this time. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston, to assist them in honoring Terry’s life.