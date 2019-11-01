John Greer Grade School fifth grade teacher Sara Anderson has been selected by the Hoopeston Education Association as their Teacher of the Month for October.
HEA President Dylan Swank describes Anderson as the embodiment of “Cornjerker Pride” and an excellent teacher.
“The HEA is thrilled to recognize Sara Anderson as the October Teacher of the Month,” Swank said. “Mrs. Anderson is a truly excellent teacher at John Greer elementary, as well as being a parent to children in the district. She embodies Cornjerker pride in a number of ways, and we're just as lucky to have her as a coworker as her students are to have her as an educator!”
The Chronicle will be highlighting teachers of the month throughout the rest of the school year. The Chronicle asked Anderson a series of questions about her approach to teaching. The answers are included below:
What is your approach to teaching?
My approach to teaching is to engage my students. I am not a teacher who stands in front of the class and expects them to listen to me lecture all day. I want my students working on hands on activities and projects to immerse them into whatever subject we are learning about. If you were to walk into my classroom, you will see groups of students talking, learning, and teaching each other with games, projects, and technology. As Benjamin Franklin said, "Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn."
What made you want to become a teacher?
I have always enjoyed working with children. I also had many teachers throughout my education that I admired and who believed in me. I hope that I can be that teacher to my students.
What was your favorite subject in school and is that what you teach now?
My favorite subject in school was math. I am lucky enough that starting this school year, I only teach 5th grade math and science.
Do you have a memorable teacher in your past who made a difference in your life?
The most memorable teacher in my education was Mr. Larry Lobb. He was my high school math teacher for my last two years at HAHS and he also taught me in a math class at DACC. I always enjoyed his classes. He started each day with a short life lesson story that we could apply to our lives. I also liked the fact that he didn't grade our homework. He ensured that we understood what he was teaching by giving us a daily quiz.
What is your approach to classroom discipline?
I feel that it is important to consistently teach and reinforce my expectations. I also establish positive relationships and connections with my students.
What do you hope students will take with them into the future from their education experiences with you?
I hope that my students will take with them the knowledge that they are able to succeed in anything that they set forth to accomplish, and I will be there to cheer them on.