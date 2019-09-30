Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy is partnering with Witzel Enterprises for their second annual domestic violence awareness month supply drive to benefit Crosspoint at the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter. The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in order to bring awareness the groups have created a supply drive hosted at the local Vermilion County McDonald's locations. Donations of cleaning products, towels, diapers, personal care products, plastic plates, bowls, cups, journals for adults and children, laundry baskets, detergent, pillows, body wash, grocery gift cards ($25 or less), non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and children’s craft supplies are needed to support those in need who reside at the Crosspoint at the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter.
"I would like to thank Don and Deanna Witzel as well as Crosspoint Executive Director Chad Hays for participating in the supply drive as we support survivors, and spread the message that violence has no place in healthy relationships,” Lacy said in a news release.