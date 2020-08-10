Sue Ellen Williamson
As the sun set into streaks of pinks and reds on Sunday, August 2, 2020, Sue Ellen Williamson, 67, took her last breath on earth and her first breath in heaven in her farmhouse in Prairie Green. She had many visitors that day, encouraging her and expressing their love for her. She was loved dearly by her children, grandchildren, siblings, and friends.
Sue was born to Elmer and Barbara Unger, joining a family of an older sister and two older brothers.
The family celebrates her life and the joys she brought. In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated. Burial of her ashes took place Aug. 10 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston with the family. A memorial service was conducted Aug. 10 at her farm. Reverend Dustin Wells officiated.