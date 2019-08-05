Plan on attending the seventh annual Stockland Fire Department Pork Chop Dinner and Raffle.
The firemen are planning two activities to raise funds for new equipment purchases and training. In conjunction with selling tickets for the dinner, the Stockland firemen are also selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a $500 Gift card.
The pork chop dinner is Aug. 24, at the Stockland Church annex. Serving begins at 4 p.m. and continues through 7 p.m.
The drawing for the $500 gift card raffle winner will be at 7 p.m. The winner does not need to be present to win.
Dinner menu includes butterfly pork chops, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, homemade
apple cake, roll, and drink.
Tickets for both the dinner and raffle may be purchased in advance from any Stockland firemen or at the door. Children 10 and under eat free with adult. Carry outs are available.
Please support the Stockland Firemen in their quest to raise funds for new equipment.
Call Fire Chief Dave Morgeson at 815-471-5402 if you have any questions.