Gilbert Stock, of Watseka, will celebrate his 85th birthday with a family dinner. Gilbert was born Nov. 2, 1934 at the family farm. He married Kathryn Martin on Dec. 4, 1955. They have 5 children: Denise (Scott) Sims, of Wellington; Dianne (Reid) Page, of Watseka; Dale (Angie) Stock, of Hoopeston; Darla Stock, of Fishers, Ind.; and Danell (Jim) Moberly, of Bloomington. They have 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
Gilbert is a retired dairy farmer. He enjoys gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Family and friends who would like to extend his celebration, may send best wishes to him at, 402 Clayton Drive, Watseka, IL 60970.