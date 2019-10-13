The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers were defeated at home by Oakwood in three sets, 25-16, 19-25 and 25-23 despite an incredible team effort that featured Sadie Drayer and Payton Small with three aces each, seven kills by both Small and Ali Watson, and nine assists from Brielle Crose.
The Hoopeston Area High School girls golf team took part in the IHSA Girls Regional meet at Balmoral Woods Oct. 10.
Hoopeston Area’s Payton Armstrong shot a 111 and will advance to the IHSA girls sectional meet Monday at Peru St. Bede.
Alyssa Yaden shot a 123 for the Cornjerkers while Kylie Brown scored a 138 and Madison Foster shot a 145.