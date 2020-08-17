Shirley Lee Meunier
Shirley Lee Meunier, 72, of Hoopeston, passed away on Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
She was born May 27, 1948, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Clifton and Golden (Edwards) Creamer. She married Robert Elden Meunier in October 1996 and he preceded her in death.
A visitation will be held from 10–11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor John Morris officiating. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Danville National Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.