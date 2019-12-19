President Donald Trump became the third president to be impeached by Congress Dec. 18 when the U.S. House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against him.
The charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, were passed largely along party lines.
U.S. Representative John Shimkus, IL-15, wasn’t present to vote on either article of impeachment Dec. 18 due to a pre-arranged trip to visit his son in Tanzania, but did offer his support for President Donald Trump in a statement released to the media:
“Long before today’s votes were scheduled, my wife Karen and I made arrangements to visit our son Joshua in Tanzania where he’s serving in the Peace Corps. At the White House last week I informed President Trump that I would not be present for the these votes, and he was supportive of me visiting my son. I told him I did not support his impeachment, and I have requested that this statement of my reasons for opposing both articles of impeachment be entered into the Congressional Record.
“I’ve been to Ukraine twice this year. I was an observer of the second round of the Presidential election on April 21, 2019. I returned with a bipartisan Congressional delegation from September 28 thru October 5, 2019 right in the middle of this supposed controversy.
“We met with many people. We met with our embassy leadership. We also met with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister and Minister of Defense. We had a chance to visit our soldiers who are helping in the training mission of the Ukrainian military. During that time, we met with the military leadership of both countries. Finally, we met with members of the Ukrainian parliament. During all these meeting no one mentioned a quid pro quo.
“What I also know is this: The Trump Administration provided the long-overdue aid to Ukraine, including lethal Javelin anti-tank missiles, that had been authorized by Congress but withheld by the previous administration in their misguided efforts to appease Russia. Other assistance to Ukraine was temporarily delayed this year following the election of a new president — a political outsider we knew little about.
“The new president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also addressed this issue several times. He has rejected the accusation that any quid pro quo or any pressure was applied to him or the Ukrainian government. The aid was also released prior to the Ukrainian government being pulled into this political controversy. These observations convince me that the first article of impeachment, 'abuse of power,' is not credible.
“My experience in Congress, including during the impeachment of President Clinton, likewise convinces me the second article of impeachment, 'obstruction of congress,' is not a credible charge.
“Constant tension exists between our legislative and executive branches of government. Every president I’ve served with has said at one time or another he is empowered to do this or to withhold that. When Congress disagrees, we have at times taken those questions of executive authority or privilege to our third branch of government: the courts. But the Democrats haven't even given President Trump an opportunity to defend his executive privilege through the courts, and they're demanding that he just give up his constitutional powers under Article II.
“I’m disappointed to miss these votes but not embarrassed. I’m embarrassed that they are even happening.”
Shimkus has announced that he won’t seek re-election to his congressional seat.
Vermilion County Treasurer Darren Duncan recently announced his candidacy to succeed Shimkus as representative for 15th Illinois Congressional District.
Duncan also released a statement regarding the impeachment proceedings:
“Today is a sad day in the United States of America. Speaker Pelosi and the radical Democrats in Washington have used a partisan charade to unleash a personal attack on the duly elected President of the United States. The House proceedings were blatantly one sided, resulting in a dangerous infringement on the Constitution.
“While President Donald Trump may be unpopular among the liberal elites and have a different communications approach than his predecessors, these are not impeachable offenses. There has been no clear evidence of bribery, extortion, or obstruction of justice. During the hearings, The White House was not permitted to cross examine witnesses, nor were Republicans allowed to bring their own whiteness forward. When the founders wrote the Constitution, they never envisioned one side would hate a President so much on a personal level they would attempt to remove him from office in such a manner.
“As I travel around the 15th District, people tell me they want Congress to use some common sense, stop fighting partisan battles, and get back to work. They want better trade deals to help farmers, they want to fix the problems in private insurance caused by Obamacare, and they want to see Washington get spending under control.
“It’s time for Congress to stop playing for the cameras and start working on the issues that impact Americans.”