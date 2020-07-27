Emergency funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is on its way to the Vermilion County Housing Authority for security cameras at Parkview Court in Hoopeston, Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) has announced. The $250,000 Emergency Safety and Security Grant was revealed July 17.
“Congress sets aside an annual appropriation that allows HUD to provide assistance to public housing agencies for emergency capital needs, including safety and security measures necessary to address crime and drug-related activity as well as needs resulting from unforeseen or unpreventable emergencies,” Shimkus noted.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy was pleased to hear of the grant.
“The law-abiding citizens of our community deserve to be free from the threat of violence. I commend the housing authority for making security investments for the safety of their residents,” Lacy said.
For fiscal year 2020, HUD has $20 million available to fund grants for capital needs arising from emergency and non-Presidentially declared disasters occurring between Oct. 1, 2019-Sept. 30, 2020.
“Residents’ safety and security is our priority,” said Jaclyn Vinson, executive director of both the Vermilion County Housing Authority and the Housing Authority of the City of Danville. “Funding for such projects is hard to come by, so this grant is truly welcomed.”
Presidentially-declared emergencies and major disasters are eligible for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).