Sharon Kay (Claypool) Drennan
Sharon Kay (Claypool) Drennan, 80, of Alvin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
She was born on May 4, 1940, in Rossville, IL, the daughter of Roy and Madeline (Stump) Claypool. She married Clarence Drennan on December 20, 1970 at the Rossville Church of Christ.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery in rural Alvin, with Pastor Bruce Thornsbrough officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.