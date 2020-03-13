As concern over the spread of the Coronavirus grows and more and more events are being canceled state and nationwide, the question of how long will schools remain in session is on the minds of many.
Several states, including Michigan, Ohio and Maryland, have implemented extended closures for public schools as of Thursday.
While there have been some closures in Chicago schools and many colleges have suspended in-person classes, most Illinois schools remain in-session as of Thursday.
Even so, area school district officials are aware of the potential danger the Coronavirus poses are and making plans in case they need to close schools for a protracted period of time.
Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson addressed the Coronavirus during Thursday’s Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting.
Richardson said a large part of his week had been dedicated to discussions and planning related to the Coronavirus.
“We’ve been working on a pandemic virus management plan as we were directed by ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education),” he said. “I think we have the bones of some plans put together, but, what it’s going to take is for ISBE to basically issue a state of emergency to remove some of the barriers.”
Richardson said there are criteria, such as getting approval of the plan by the board of education, that districts have to follow.
Richardson reached out to the Hoopeston Education Association (HEA) to discuss the situation and the planning process to make certain district teachers and staff are aware of what’s going on.
HEA President Dylan Swank, speaking during the meeting, said HEA members had met with Richardson several times during the week to discuss the possible impact of the Coronavirus.
“I’m glad to say we’re making progress towards plans regarding ‘E-Learning Days’ and how to manage the ways staff and students might be affected by that potentiality,” he said. “Obviously, we hope that never happens, but I think we’re starting to get some good plans in place.”
Richardson discussed how “E-Learning” days would be implemented with the HEA in the event that school is called off for a protracted period of time.
“ISBE strongly encourages every school district to develop a contingency plan to ensure students continue to receive some access to instructional resources in the event of school closure due to exposure to COVID-19,” he said. “It’s not just as simple as giving them a computer and saying ‘Here you go, kids, we’ll see you in three and a half weeks.’ There’s has to be some planning and structure.”
Richardson said he wants to work with the HEA and the board to develop a plan that enables the district to handle that process correctly.
“What I would like to do is talk with the HEA and our staff and the board and figure out how do we do that right,” he said. “So those are conversations that we will be having and if we ever need to use it we will hopefully have something prepared at that time.”
Richardson said, were the district to call off school, ISBE recommends a minimum of two weeks, possibly longer.
However, Richardson said that, as of Thursday night, there had been no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Vermilion County and no mandate from ISBE to call off school.
“Right now, we are not at that stage,” he said. “We have not had a confirmed or suspected case in Vermilion County, as of yet.”
As of Thursday night, Richardson said the confirmed number of cases of Coronavirus in Illinois stood at 25, with 24 of those cases being in Cook County and one being in Lake County.
Richardson said it is likely that, in time, cases will be discovered closer to Vermilion County.
“It’s just a matter of time, I’m afraid, before it’s going to work its way close to us,” he said.
Richardson cited all of these major events that have been cancelled nationwide and in Illinois, most recently the Illinois High School Association state tournaments, and said the district is remaining informed about developments related to the Coronavirus as they come in.
“We are staying informed and watching the news and the health department website and checking that quite frequently,” he said. “But our course of action is that we want to, without putting people at risk, stay as close to a normal schedule as we can.”
Richardson said the possibility exists that there could be a confirmed Coronavirus case in Vermilion County in the future and, at that point, the district would enact its Pandemic Virus Management Plan.
“We are preparing, we are watching,” he said.
Rossville-Alvin Elementary School recently sent home a notice from Superintendent Dr. Crystal Johnson regarding the Coronavirus and how the district is responding to the current situation.
“First, be assured that we have continued our standard of practice for cleaning and sanitizing our building to minimize the spread of illness and germs,” Johnson said in the letter. “This includes extra cleaning of classrooms, shared spaces, busses, restrooms and shared materials.”
Johnson said the “fluid” nature of the Coronavirus and the “demands it is placing on the entire country/world” are not something that the district can ignore.
“In the past 48 hours the expectations being passed down from federal, state and local health agencies has been evolving as we learn how to best manage the spread of this virus,” she said.
As part of the district’s response to the situation, Johnson said, as of Thursday afternoon, extracurricular activities will be limited to only those events located within Vermilion County involving Vermilion County schools.
Johnson said field trips will be evaluated and determined on a case-by-case basis.
“Due to the rapid progression of restrictions across the country, we are preparing ourselves and you for what ‘could’ happen next,” she said.
Johnson acknowledged that some school districts across the country are shutting down for extended periods of time, but said Rossville-Alvin would be remaining open at present and preparing plans in case that becomes necessary.
“We are not currently planning on this, but the best option is to have a plan which we never need to use, so it is essential that all families make arrangements for their children should this occur,” she said. “Staff are currently preparing to implement ‘E-Learning Days.’ This option would allow us to avoid losing instruction time nor having to make up days at a later date. Should we be closed for a longer period of time, it is essential that everyone try to stay engaged with learning to avoid academic regression.”
Information about E-Learning, Johnson said, would be sent home with students Friday.
Johnson said Rossville-Alvin will respect that each family has to make informed decisions for what is in the best interest of their families and, should a family choose to or be forced into quarantine, the district will work with them to ensure a limited breakdown in the learning process.
Johnson commented on a unique nature of the situation all schools in this country now find themselves in.
“We are truly approaching uncharted territories and we will make the best decisions we can for everyone in the system while considering all information at each point in time,” she said. “We look forward to working with students, families, health agencies and the community to make decisions for the good of individuals and community. I know these times of uncertainty are challenging for everyone, but please be supportive and understanding as we navigate these unique times which we have never experienced.”
Johnson said staff members are working to educate students about the importance of frequent handwashing and personal space to ensure they reinforce safe hygiene practices.
She said the district will remain in contact with the Vermilion County Health Department and make decisions accordingly.
“The Vermilion County Health Department has assured county superintendents that if there is a confirmed case within our county they will provide a public update.
Johnson also noted that the Teacher Institute day scheduled for the end of the school had been moved up to March 19 so that teachers can meet and put plans into place and enable the custodial staff to fully sanitize the school prior to spring break.
She said, as of Thursday, parent-teacher conferences will proceed as scheduled.