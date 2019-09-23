Hoopeston Area School District officials answered questions from district residents during last week’s Community Engagement Forum.
After providing an overview of district finances and discussing the partnership between the Hoopeston Area School District and the Hoopeston Police Department regarding ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) Training for district schools, Superintendent Robert Richardson and Board President Dave McFadden answered questions provided by community members and read by Board Member Craig Lee and Curriculum Director Emily Brown.
Richardson and McFadden were asked about the proposed one percent school facilities sales tax in Vermilion County.
The tax had been presented to voters in 2018 and was voted down. Vermilion County superintendents are expected to ask that the tax be put to voters again.
McFadden said the board expects to be asked to vote on putting the sales tax on the ballot for voter consideration.
He said they will likely discuss it in October and vote on approve in November.
McFadden said his personal position to vote in favor of putting the measure on the ballot so that voters can have the chance to vote on it.
“I believe that measure should be on the ballot and that people should vote,” he said. “My position, as a board member, is that if we vote not in favor of that resolution, then we’re taking that resolution out of the voters hands.”
McFadden said the sales tax will be put on the ballot if school districts representing 51 percent or more of the student population in the county, then that measure will be on the April ballot.
One question dealt with how parents can get more involved with local schools.
Richardson said there are numerous ways for parents to get involved with the schools ranging from checking the district website for updates and events to volunteering at school.
He also encouraged parents to take an active interest in what their children have to say about their school experiences by engaging them in conversation about their day at school as often as possible.
Richardson said parents are also welcome to serve on parent advisory groups as well.
Richardson was also asked about the district’s stance on bullying.
He said bullying is “unacceptable behavior” and is handed in accordance with district policies.
Richardson said bullying, and the district’s reaction to it, is not limited to just in-person bullying, but also cyber-bullying.
He said students are encouraged to report bullying behavior so it can be stopped.
Richardson also addressed the statewide teacher shortage after being asked how many teachers in the middle school and high school are not certified in the are they are teaching.
“We have 12 long-term substitute teachers,” he said.
He said four are covering maternity leaves, two are just for the first semester and two teachers who are working on acquiring their content area certification.
Richardson said four long-term substitutes are teaching in un-filled positions, meaning that the district could not find a qualified individual to fill that position.
This is a problem in schools across the state, Richardson said, but the state has been making some moves to hopefully alleviate some of issues that are responsible for the teacher shortage.
“As long as we have people who are not wanting to go into the education field, we’re going to be experiencing this difficulty,” he said.
In addition to these move, Richardson said Hoopeston Area has also started a program where it is looking to create homegrown teachers that will hopefully return home to teach in the district in the future.
“We have to get creative and find ways to fix this problem,” he said. “If we wait on Springfield, who knows how long that will be.”
Richardson applauded the board of education and Hoopeston Area teacher and administrators for taking the steps to grow their own teachers.
“I think we’re in a good place and one of my goals for the district is that we hire great people and we keep them,” he said.
There were also several questions about specific policies in classrooms and buildings.
Richardson answered these as well as he could, but recommended that parents and community members who have specific questions like these contact their student’s teacher or the building administrator and ask them as they will likely have the answer and it’s a good way to keep involved with what’s going in the schools.
There were also questions regarding Honeywell Grade School, specifically dealing with what items will be auctioned off.
McFadden said the board of education voted to have the building demolished back in March after receiving significant input from the community and a lengthy investigation into the feasibility of maintaining the school.
The board established a timeline of when they feel the demolition should be completed during their August meet and set a deadline of Aug. 1, 2020 for the project to be completed.
McFadden said the district has engaged the services of two companies to draft bids for two separate parts of the project.
The first, he said, will deal with asbestos removal and the second will deal with the actual demolition.
McFadden said the board also plans on forming a committee of board members and community members to determine what to do with the building before demoltion.
“There are plans to keeps some of the high value historic items in building,” he said. “For example, the amazing woodwork that’s there. It’s a beautiful building. The board of education is well aware of the emotional ties and historical significance of that beautiful building.”
McFadden said the committee will determine what to do with these historically significant items, while there will be a surplus sale, probably in spring, to deal with some of the more practical items still in the building.
The final questions of the evening was a broad question of what McFadden’s and Richardson’s plans were for the district.
McFadden said his plans for the district is for the district to be transparent and they are achieving that through events like the Community Engagement Forum.
He said they want feedback from the community so they can act based upon what the communities desires are.
“It’s to help create a district we can be proud of,” he said. “That we have a culture in our buildings where people come to work and they want to stay and they have fulfilling careers here.”
“We need to believe in ourselves, we need to be optimistic about our own capacity for improvement, we need to give our best every day,” he said. “We need to be goalsetters, and get back up after a setback. We need to take care of business so you can be your best.”
Richardson said he wants to believe in the school family and foster a culture of positive support between people and groups.
He said he also wants to create a commitment of best practices that is accepting of change as change is required.
“Change is such a scary word, is it not?” he said. “Look at change as an opportunity to do something amazing.”
Richardson added that he wants people to remain positive in the face of negativity and remain committed in the face of adversity and be an ambassador for Hoopeston Area schools while traveling elsewhere.
“If we commit to believe in ourselves, each other and our school district, we can accomplish great things together,” he said.
To see video of the entire Community Engagement Forum, visit www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.