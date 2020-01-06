Asti Scharlach continued a family tradition Saturday afternoon when she was crowned Miss Hoopeston 2020.
Scharlach is the third member of her family to wear the crown as her sister, Terra Kinney, was Miss Hoopeston 2014 and her mother, Denise Scharlach, was Miss Hoopeston in 1991.
Scharlach was crowned during Saturday’s Community Awards Ceremony at the Lorraine Theatre as she competed with Taylor Judy for the title of Miss Hoopeston.
Judy, who is attending Eastern Illinois University and majoring in special education, was named first runner-up during the competition.
During the competition, both were asked to discuss role models and what is means to be one during their one minute speech.
“A great role model should be someone who is a leader to all,” Scharlach said. “Someone who pushes themselves to go above and beyond to be a great role model for others.”
Scharlach said her sister, Terra, has always been a role model for her and possesses all of these qualities as a person.
“I’ve grown up with a great role model in my life,” she said. “She has always set the bar high and pushed herself to be the best version of herself possible. She has also inspired me to achieve anything I want and has been their to push me along the way when I needed help.”
Judy listed some of the traits she feels are important in a role model.
“A role model is someone you can look up, imitate, learn from and aspire to be,” Judy said. “A good role model should always remain optimistic and look for the best in every situation.”
Judy said it is important for a role model to show determination, which is vital to achieving one’s goals.
A good role model also needs good communications skills in order to help others learn from them, she said.
“A good role model should always be able to teach others new things in a respectful manner,” Judy said.
Judy said her role model is her seventh grade English teacher.
“I look up to her because she’s always willing to help others and push us to our full potential,” she said.
Later in the competition, Scharlach and Judy were asked an on-stage question,
They were asked if they were told to take someone to one place in Hoopeston where would it be and why.
Scharlach said she would take them to Hoopeston Area High School.
“I think it embodies our community and shows our mascot and where our roots came from,” she said.
Judy said she would take someone to downtown Hoopeston.
“Just because I think all the buildings are great and there’s so much history in Hoopeston to see,” she said.
Before Scharlach was crowned, outgoing Miss Hoopeston Lauren Linares gave her farewell speech and commented on her year as Miss Hoopeston.
“This year I got to experience even more what community means,” she said.
She spoke about the time she spent serving as an ambassador for the 76th National Sweetcorn Festival attending events ranging from preschool celebrations to nursing homes “and everywhere in between.”
“I would have had nothing to go if it weren’t for this community,” she said. “The community I was introduced to this year was Hoopeston as I knew it before, but it goes deeper than that. The community I became a part of includes everyone I encountered this year.”
Linares spoke of her time interacting with various local groups and being a part of the National Sweetheart Pageant crew and spending time with the National Sweetheart Pageant contestants.
“My year would have been nothing without all these people,” she said.
One of the people she met during her journey this year was Miss Hoopeston 1941, Louise Bury Nelson.
“It was a surreal experience to experience the long-standing tradition of Miss Hoopeston through her,” Linares said.
Linares thanked all of the people who made her time as Miss Hoopeston possible.
“To all the people who made an impact on my year, thank you,” she said. “This year was remarkable, to say the least. It was fulfilling and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity. The exposure and support I received this year have been unforgettable and I will carry these memories and lessons learned with me in every aspect of my future.”
Also prior to the crowning, 77th National Sweetcorn Festival Chairman Joyce Clingenpeel spoke briefly about plans for this year’s festival and unveiled the festival’s logo.
“Everyone who helps with the festival, we appreciate it,” she said. “We definitely need some more Jaycees to help with that, so anyone interested please let us know. I just love the festival. It’s a real honor to be the chairman for next year.”
Following the ceremony, Scharlach joined The Chronicle for a brief interview. You can watch our video of the interview at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.
Scharlach said she was inspired by both her mom and her sister since they had both served as Miss Hoopeston in the past.
“That kind of gave me the push to do it so that I could carry on the legacy,” she said.
Scharlach helped out during her sister’s time as Miss Hoopeston which gave her a new perspective on being Miss Hoopeston.
“I got to see behind the scenes,” she said. “It definitely showed me more of what Miss Hoopeston does and what she’s all about.”
Scharlach has two little sisters and she believes they’ll want to continue on the tradition of being Miss Hoopeston when they grow up.
“They already want to run for Little Miss Sweetcorn,” she said. “So they are definitely looking forward to it and love the fact that I’m Miss Hoopeston.”
Scharlach is looking forward to the National Sweetcorn Festival.
“That’s Miss Hoopeston’s big thing and I’ve always enjoyed that week anyways, so I’m looking forward to that,” she said.
As for the National Sweetheart Pageant, Scharlach has been connected to that, in one way or another, almost since birth.
“Since I was born, my family has housed queens and for the past three years, I’ve been a part of the Judge’s Committee, so I’ve worked alongside the judges,” she said.
Beyond her work for the National Sweetheart Pageant, Scharlach has also performed other duties at the festival in the past.
“I’ve volunteered for the corn line at the festival,” she said. “I’ve just always been out at the festival since I was little.”
Asked what her favorite part of the festival is, Scharlach was hard-pressed to choose just one thing.
“That’s hard,” she said. “When I was a kid, it was definitely the demo derby, but, now that I’ve grown up, I’ve come to love every little aspect the festival. I think everything has its own unique little touch to it that makes it different thank everything else.”
As for the rest of her time as Miss Hoopeston, Schlarach said she wants to use her position to help raise awareness for the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team (HART) and their shelter in Hoopeston.
“I would like to work with the animal shelter in town,” she said. “I think they do a lot of great things for the animals in our town and I think it’s just something great that we’ve brought into this community.”
Scharlach currently attends Indiana State University where she is majoring in nursing.
Scharlach chose to go into nurse after she felt a pull towards the medical field in high school and took a CNA class through DACC her senior year and obtained her CNA license.
“I’ve worked at Heritage as a CNA and I just love what I do and would like to go on and get my BSN,” she said.
Scharlach said her eventual career goal is to become either a neonatal or pediatric nurse.
“I just like kids and babies,” she said. “Seeing them become healthy and get stronger is just something that I love.”
Scharlach said she is excited to be Miss Hoopeston is looking forward to the year ahead.
“I’m just looking forward to the year I have ahead of me,” she said. “I’m excited.”
To see video of the Miss Hoopeston competition and crowning or our video interview with Miss Hoopeston, visit www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.