The Save the Lorraine Foundation has announced the production of the play “Steel Magnolias.”
The play is tentatively scheduled for the last weekend in January.
This play and film are about the bond a group of women share in a small-town Southern community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own. The story is based on Robert Harling’s real life experience of the death of his sister, Susan Harling Robinson, due to complication from Type 1 diabetes.
The cast will consist of eight ladies. Auditions for “Steel Magnolias” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Lorraine Theatre.
Ashley Beauvois will direct this production of Steel Magnolias.
The play is presented with permission by Dramatists Play Services Inc.