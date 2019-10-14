The Save the Lorraine Foundation has a busy schedule of events set for October and November.
The Lorraine Theatre will host “Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute” Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. “Sounds of Summer” is a tribute show that includes more than 30 familiar hits and tells the story of America’s band the “Beach Boys.” These four incredibly talented guys have known each other since grade school and shared a love of 1960’s music and “Beach Boys’” harmonies. The band has been playing across the nation since 2015, delivering audiences an authentic look and sound, taking them back to memories of the 1960s. Tickets $28 pre-sale; $30 at the door. Online ticket orders: http://thelorrainetheatre.com/
The Save the Lorraine Foundation will host an exploration of one of history’s more divisive figures at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Lorraine Theatre. “Christopher Columbus: The Shame in Glory” will be performed by Hank Fincken. Fincken, who wrote the play, performs interactive one-man plays based on famous people from history, and he’s bringing Christopher Columbus to the Lorraine Theatre. The audience plays The Spanish Royal Court as Columbus attempts to explain his goals and deeds from 1492-1506. The audience must decide for itself whether Columbus is a hero or villain. Fincken promises audience members an accurate historical performance that includes humor along with history as he feels history need not be dull. Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under.
The Save the Lorraine Foundation will present Neil Diamond Tribute Artist Doug Allen in concert Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre. Nashville Recording Artist Doug Allen Nash presents a multi-media theatrical show combined with great vocals and A-List group of musicians. Hear songs like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Red Red Wine,” and “Sweet Caroline.” Allen was inspired to do the Neil Diamond tribute because the legendary singer- songwriter/musician/actor has been a part of the American musical landscape for over 50 years. The multitude of hit songs he has written, recorded and performed is the soundtrack of a generation. Tickets $28 pre-sale; $30 at the door. Online ticket orders: http://thelorrainetheatre.com.