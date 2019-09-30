The Save the Lorraine Foundation has a busy schedule of events set for October and November.
The “Glow Ride” will take place Oct. 5 at the Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston. Participants are invited to light up their golf cart, ATV, scooter or bike for a “Glow Ride” through Hoopeston. The event will begin at the historic Lorraine Theatre where participant’s preferred mode of transportation will be judged on lighting creativity. They will parade through town and end up at the McFerren Park Annex for a bonfire. Registration will be before event from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at the theatre. The parade will begin at dusk, approximately 8 p.m. Entry fee is $20 for golf carts or an ATV and $10 for a bike or scooter. All proceeds benefit the restoration project of the historic Lorraine Theatre.
The Lorraine Theatre will host a “Beach Boys Tribute” Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. “Sounds of Summer” is a tribute show that includes more than 30 familiar hits and tells the story of America’s band the “Beach Boys.” These four incredibly talented guys have known each other since grade school and shared a love of 1960’s music and “Beach Boys’” harmonies. The band has been playing across the nation since 2015, delivering audiences an authentic look and sound, taking them back to memories of the 1960s. Tickets $28 pre-sale; $30 at the door. Online ticket orders: http://thelorrainetheatre.com/
Lorraine Theatre Trivia Night will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in Hoopeston — Contact Betty Richards at brichard@hoopeston.k12.il.us or call: 217-304-5308; Marta Pierce at erp5499@frontier.com or call: 217-474-9022. Teams are up to five people or come by yourself and a team will be found for you. More information can be found at http://thelorrainetheatre.com/
The Save the Lorraine Foundation will present Neil Diamond Tribute Artist Doug Allen Nash in concert Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre. Nashville Recording Artist Doug Allen Nash presents a multi-media theatrical show combined with great vocals and A-List group of musicians. Hear songs like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Red Red Wine,” and “Sweet Caroline.” Allen was inspired to do the Neil Diamond tribute because the legendary singer- songwriter/musician/actor has been a part of the American musical landscape for over 50 years. The multitude of hit songs he has written, recorded and performed is the soundtrack of a generation. Tickets $28 pre-sale; $30 at the door. Online ticket orders: http://thelorrainetheatre.com.