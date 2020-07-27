The Save the Lorraine Foundation will present a “We Are Still Here” Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lorraine Theatre, 324 E. Main St. in Hoopeston.
Cost will be $10 per person. Pizza King personal pizzas will be available for an additional $5.
Participants are encouraged to bring a full team of six (maximum) or come alone and join a smaller team.
Free popcorn and bottled pop/water will be available. Additional concession will be available for purchase.
The winning team members will receive a refund of their entry fee.
The competition will include 20 categories with five questions each.
There will be a limit of seven tables. All safety precautions will be in place.
For reservations or more information, call Marilyn at 217-840-4870 or Betty at 217-304-5308.
All proceeds will go toward the preservation and restoration of the Lorraine Theatre.