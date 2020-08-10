The Save the Lorraine Foundation has announced its plans for the remainder of the year.
Lorraine Theatre
Due to ongoing restrictions and effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation has decided to extend the Lorraine Theatre’s closure through the rest of this year.
All 2020 events will be rescheduled for 2021. This includes: Comedian Adam Grabowski, Hot Sauce Universe, The Taffetas musical, 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience (already rescheduled for 6/25/2021), and ROCK ‘N’ ROLL Christmas.
If you have purchased tickets for any of these events, they will automatically be valid for the rescheduled date or you can contact the foundation for a refund.
“We look forward to a better 2021,” Foundation Vice President Alex Houmes said in a news release. “Next year is the City of Hoopeston’s sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) and the start of Lorraine’s centennial (100th anniversary). We’re working to bring you a great new variety of entertainment and celebrations for these milestones.”
Little Lorraine
“We are happy to announce the reopening of the Little Lorraine at the end of August,” Houmes said.
Movie showings will resume the weekend of Aug. 21-23.
This includes the popular Pizza & Pictures Fridays where you can order Pizza King pizzas and sandwiches at the concession counter that is then delivered to you during the movie.
Follow the foundation’s social media and local news outlets for information on the upcoming movie lineup.
“Extra precautions are being taken to make your Little Lorraine movie experience safe and enjoyable,” Houmes said. “We will be limiting the theaters capacity to 50 percent, reducing lobby wait times to prevent crowds, and continuing our thorough and frequent cleaning/sanitizing practices. You’ll breathe easy knowing we have also installed a UV Air Purifier, which uses ultraviolet energy to disinfect the circulated air. This was a costly but worthwhile investment that will make our auditorium more comfortable. We plan to install similar systems at the Lorraine Theatre.”