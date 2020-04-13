Sandra “Sandy” Kay Redinbo, 80, of West Lafayette, IN, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away at 7:40 A.M. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at University Place in West Lafayette, Ind.
She was born March 2, 1940 in Hoopeston, the daughter of William and Frances (Campbell) Thomas. She married Ronald Redinbo on September 1, 1962 in Lafayette, Ind. He preceded her in death.
Due to the current health concerns a private family graveside service will be held.
A visitation of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling arrangements.