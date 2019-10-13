The Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers host Salt Fork in a special Saturday outing this weekend.
Salt Fork defeated HAAP 36-0.
The highlights for the Cornjerkers included Justin Jones racking up 20 tackles, nine solo and 11 assisted.
Abel Colunga had 15 tackles during the game, five solo and 10 assisted. Colunga also had seven carries for 20 yards.
Chris Catron had four punts for 137 yards, with his longest punt reaching 56 yards, with one pinned within the 20-yard line. Catron had one carry for 12 yards.
Anthony Zamora had one carry for 11 yards.
Elijah Venecia threw for two catches on 10 attempts for seven yards.
Hunter Cannon had two receptions for 10 yards.
The Cornjerkers will be back in action on their home field Friday at 7 p.m. against Dwight.