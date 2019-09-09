Ruth Marie Buck, 92, of Armstrong, passed away at Country Health Care, in Gifford.
Ruth was born in Philo, Illinois, the daughter of Rudolph C. and Florence M. (Decker) Laley. She married Bernard Buck on July 31, 1954, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death July 5, 1975.
A Mass of Christian Burial was presented Sept. 5 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, in Penfield, with Father Michael Menner officiating. Burial followed at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
