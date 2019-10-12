Ruth Elaine Knight, 90, of rural Indianola, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Oct. 5, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
She was born Nov. 8, 1928 in Georgetown, the daughter of Chester and Dorothy (Chandler) Moreland. She married Robert Knight on Nov. 12, 1948 in Catlin. He preceded her in death in 2006.
Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Memorial service took place Oct. 10 at the Indianola United Methodist Church in Indianola, with David Almy officiating. Burial took place at Woodlawn Cemetery of Indianola.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.