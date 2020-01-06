Russell Drew Allen
Russell Drew Allen, 78, of Wellington, passed away at 3:32 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born August 14, 1941, in Watseka, the son of Edward and Waunita (Ennen) Allen. He married Joyce Jordan on Oct. 19, 1990 in Hoopeston. She survives in Wellington.
A visitation will be held 4–7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home, with Pastor Tom McCann officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
