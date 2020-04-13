Roy Kenneth Johnson, of Hoopeston, died early the morning of April 4, 2020.
Roy was a life-long resident of Hoopeston, until 2015, but has been living in Indianapolis, Ind. for the past 5 years near his daughter and her family. He was born on September 20, 1936, to Harold and Mildred Johnson, of Hoopeston.
Funerals service to honor Roy will be private and scheduled at a future date. Roy will rest alongside his parents, Harold and Mildred, and sister, Ellen, in the Floral Hills cemetery, Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling arrangements.