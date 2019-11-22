The Rossville Community Organization is sponsoring Christmas in the Village Dec. 6-8.
The weekend will kick-off with a bake sale at the Bank of Rossville, located at 111 N. Chicago St., at 9 a.m. Dec. 6.
Saturday’s events start early with a craft show at the fire station from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The annual lighted Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the Winter Carnival at Rossville-Alvin Grade School from 6-8 p.m.
Christmas lighting displays will be on in Christman Park from 5-9 p.m. starting Dec. 7 and will be on every night until Dec. 31.
Sunday’s celebration will be the Christmas House Walk from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 8.
There are seven locations to visit on the Christmas House Walk. Tickets can be purchased at the Rossville Village Office during regular business hours or at the first house you visit. Signs will be posted or visit the RCO’s Facebook page to find a list. Tickets are a $10 donation per person.