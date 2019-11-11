Rossville Mayor Dick Queen was the featured speaker during Monday’s Rossville-Alvin Elementary School Veterans Day program.
Queen, a veteran himself, chose a poem honoring those veterans who have passed away and brought attention to the four empty chairs set up in the gym.
Queen said these chairs were set up in honor of the four local veterans who have passed since last year’s Veterans Day program. These veterans were: Bill Matthews, Bill Ray, Ray Willard and George Walter.
Queen then recited a poem called “A Veteran Died Today,” which we’ve published below:
He was getting old and paunchy,and his health was failing fast.
And he sat around the Legion, telling of his past.
Of the war that he had fought in. Of the deeds he had done.
Of the exploits with his buddies. They were heroes, every one.
Though,sometimes to his neighbors,his tales became a joke.
All his buddies listened, for they knew whereof he spoke.
But we’ll hear his tales no longer, for old Bill has passed away.
And the world’s a little poorer, for a Veteran died today.
No,he wasn’t mourned by many, just his children and his wife.
For he lived an ordinary, very quiet sort of life.
He held a job and raised a family, quietly going on his way.
And the world won’t note his passing’though a Veteran died today.
When politicians leave this earth, their bodies lie in state.
While thousands note their passing, proclaiming they were great.
The papers tell their life stories, from the time that they were young.
But the passing of a Veteran, goes unnoticed and unsung.
Is the greatest contribution to the welfare of this land,
Some jerk who breaks his promise,and cons his fellow man?
Or the ordinary fellow, who in time of war and strife,
Goes off to serve country. And offers up his life.
The politician’s stipend, and the style in which they live.
Are sometimes disproportionate, to the service that they give.
While the ordinary Veteran, who offered up his all
Is paid off with a medal and perhaps a pension small
Its so easy to forget, for it was so long ago.
That our Bobs and Jim’s went to battle, but we know.
It was not the politician, with his compromise and ploy,
Who won for us this freedom that our citizens enjoy.
Should you find yourself in danger, with your enemies at hand.
Would you really want some copout, with his ever waffling hand.
Or would you want a veteran, who has sworn to defend
His home, his kin and his country and fight until the end?
He’s just a common veteran and his ranks are growing thin.
But his presence should remind us we may need his like again.
For when countries are in conflict, we find the Veterans part
Is to clean up all the troubles that the politicians start.
If we cannot do him honor, while he’s alive to hear the praise.
Then at least lets give him homage at the ending of his days
Perhaps a simple headline in the paper that might say
“Pay honor to this hero, for a Veteran died today”.