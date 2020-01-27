The combined Rossville-Alvin Elementary School fourth-grade classrooms of Tammy Harper and Tia Petersen were selected by Balloons Over Vermilion to be the 2020 host student ambassadors.
Balloons Over Vermilion presented the ambassadors for the summer festival in Vermilion County at a news conference Friday at the Vermilion County Museum, and also announced six new grant recipients. The grants are awarded to “schools and groups working to better the lives of our kids.”
The six groups are: Southwest Elementary, $2500; Danville High School’s Foreign Language Department, $2,200; Salt Fork High School’s football team, $2,500; the Georgetown Accessible Playground for Everyone project, $2,500; the Children’s Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois, $5,000; and the Danville AMBUCS, $10,000.
Balloons Over Vermilion surprised its new host student ambassadors Wednesday with an invitation to Friday’s event. Last year’s host student ambassadors, Southwest Elementary, also attended the event and passed the baton to this year’s new hosts.