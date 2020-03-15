Ronnie Guy “Hot Dog” “Pork” Longfellow, 72, of Hoopeston, passed away at 9:31 a.m. March 12, 2020 in Hoopeston.
He was born Oct. 22, 1947, in Albany, Ky., the son of Gilbert “Gib” and Georgia (Ferguson) Longfellow. He married Marilyn Tincher on Nov. 15, 1968 in Hoopeston. She survives in Hoopeston.
Per his wishes, he was cremated. A visitation was conducted March 16 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston. Burial will be held at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.