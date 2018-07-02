Rodney B. Schroeder Sr.
Rodney B. Schroeder Sr., 76, of Hoopeston passed away on Sunday, June 24, 2018 surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 18, 1942 in Chicago, the son of Charles and Ruth Carter Schroeder and they preceded him in death. He married Betty Mae Jones on January 23, 1960 in Milford. Betty preceded Rodney in death on June 28, 2000. He later married Addie Bell Calvert in May of 2003 in Milford and she survives in Hoopeston.
Funeral services were conducted June 28 at the Milford Nazarene Church, where Rodney was a member. The Rev. Robert Killion officiated. Burial took place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
Please share a memory of Rodney at knappfuneralhomes.com.