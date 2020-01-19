Richard Phillip “Dick” Layden, 89, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
He was born on the March 11, 1930, in Danville, the son of Edward and Cornelia (Fitzgerald) Layden. He married Catherine Marie Kerrigan on Dec. 26, 1960 in Denver, Colo. She preceded him in death.
Funeral services were conducted Jan. 20 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston with Father Patrick O’Neal and Father Tom Gibson officiating. Following the service, per his wishes, he was be cremated and burial will be held in Floral Hill Cemetery at a later date with his son, the Rev. Christopher A. Layden, officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.