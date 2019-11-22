Richard L. Johnson, 75, of Fruitland Park, Fla., formerly of Danville, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019 at the Villages Rehab and Nursing Center in Lady Lake, Fla.
He was born Sept. 14, 1944 in Westville, the son of Wilford L. and Betty (McFarland) Johnson. He married LaDonna Hanson on Oct. 14, 1973 in Danville. She preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2019.
A visitation will be held 9–11 a.m. Nov. 26 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. in Hoopeston. A graveside service will follow the visitation and will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Gundy Cemetery in Bismarck with Pastor Richard Lewis officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.