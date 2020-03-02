The Vermilion County Conservation District has opened registrations for the 2020 Summer Camp Programs at Forest Glen and Kennekuk County Parks. The District offers one-day programs to children ages 3 – 13, focusing on quality outdoor nature experiences. Fee and pre-registration required for the following:
- Ages 3-5 years: TODDLING INTO NATURE [10-11 a.m. or 2 –3 p.m.], Kennekuk– “Brown Bat, Brown Bat : What Do You See?” June 2 or June 3; “Investigating For Wildlife”, June 9 or June 10. Songs, activities and a craft introduces young children to nature.
- Grades K-2nd: NATURE CONNECT, Kennekuk – June 25, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Explore nature & how it all works together. Hike a trail and complete a craft!
- Grades K-5th: YOUNG EXPLORERS, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Forest Glen – July 14; Kennekuk- July 16; Classic fun-filled day in the outdoors! Hiking, hayride, nature arts & crafts, hot dog roast and more.
- Grades 1st-3rd: PIONEER KIDS, Forest Glen – June 18, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.; Experience life as a pioneer kid at the Homestead Cabin! You’ll hike, try candle dipping and make a sweet treat.
- Grades 3rd-5th: KIDS COOKING CLASS, Forest Glen – July 28 or 30, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Mini chefs for the morning will learn the art of pizza making with fresh garden herbs. Your very own pizza for lunch, we supply homemade ice cream!
- Grades 4th-6th: CREEK STOMPING ECOLOGY CAMP, Forest Glen – July 9, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; an exciting day of adventure and exploring with naturalists, investigating aquatic life and the surrounding forest habitat. Prepare to get wet & enjoy your hayride back to base camp!
- Grades 4th-7th: PADDLING AROUND LAKE MINGO- Kennekuk – July 7, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.; No experience necessary, kayaking basics will be covered! You’ll explore Lake Mingo with District Naturalists as your guides pointing out all that call the lake home.
Class size is limited, so don’t delay! Detail program information, fees and registration forms are available online at www.vccd.org, Forms also available at the Kennekuk and Forest Glen Visitor Centers. Call 217-442-1691, M-F, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m, for more information.