Rebecca Ann ‘Becky’ Timmons
Rebecca Ann “Becky” Timmons, 67, of Huntley, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away at 5:08 a.m. Dec. 1, 2019 at her home.
She was born Aug. 29, 1952, in Danville, the daughter of Leo and Betty (Starr) Huffman. Her mother survives in Hoopeston.
She is also survived by one daughter, Jen (Doug) Frederick of Huntley, IL; one son, Chris (Carrie) Timmons of Crystal Lake, IL; two sisters, Amy (Rich) Hirschland of Alpharetta, GA and Julie (Doug) Harper of Washington, IL; one brother, Kevin (Allan) Duncan-Huffman of Maplewood, NJ; five grandchildren, Peyton, Paige, and Piper Timmons and Grace and Evan Frederick; and many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leo Huffman.
Becky was a teacher at Hoopeston Area School District #11 until her retirement. She attended St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston, where she played the organ for 20 years. She enjoyed music, gardening, and going to the beach, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in honor of Becky, or (as her preference would be) her nephew, Jeremy Hirschland, to the Autoimmune Encephalitis Alliance, a cause that was near and dear to her heart. Donations may be mailed to, AE Alliance 920 Urban Ave., Durham, NC 27701 or online at aealliance.org.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.