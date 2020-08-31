A closely-contested nine-hole quadrangular at Hubbard Trail Country Club went in favor of Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, which staved off Westville, Hoopeston Area and Fisher by a 210-212-215-229 margin Aug. 24.
Evan Donaldson’s 48 claimed him the Eagles’ top spot and second place overall, and Rantoul/PBL also benefited from Hayden Schall’s 53 and Sean Hudson’s 54.
The Tigers’ Kenny Clarkston snagged medalist honors with a 44 and was backed by Jack Duensing’s 54.
The Cornjerkers claimed one golfer below 50 courtesy Ben Brown’s 49, and the Bunnies were keyed by Jacob Reynolds’ 52.
Individual scores for Hoopeston Area were: Trevor Swartz 56, Owen Johnson 61, Wyatt Eisenmann 61, Kaiden Wallace 53, Nick Hofer 57 and Ben Brown 49. Brown was the team medalist.
Individual scores for Rantoul/PBL were: Evan Donaldson 48, Hayden Schall 53, Landon Wilson 63, Sean Hudson 54, Mason Uden 55 and Alex Swanson 60.