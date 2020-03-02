Ralph Eugene “Pee Wee” Drollinger, 87, of Hoopeston, passed away at 7:20 p.m. Feb.24, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 29, 1932, at home in Hoopeston, the son of Lee and Allena M. (Bradshaw) Drollinger. He married Beverly Jean Watson and she preceded him in death in November 1983. He later married Virginia Jean Taflinger on Nov. 30, 1991, in Las Vegas, Nev. She survives in Hoopeston.
Funeral services were conducted March 2 at Anderson Funeral Home with Larry Baughn officiating. Burial took place at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.