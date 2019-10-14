John Greer Principal Dan Walder recently issued an open invitation to the community to visit John Greer Grade School during a recent Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting.
The invitation is aimed at bringing more people into the school to see the good work being done there.
The Chronicle recently spoke with Walder about this invitation and the additional efforts John Greer Grade School is taking to engage the community and get parents more involved with the school.
Walder said the idea of opening the building to the community and welcoming visitors is part of a larger public relations idea.
“A lot people’s opinion of school is based on their own childhood experience,” he said. “Some of those are positive and some of those are negative. So the more we can open our buildings and get people to see what we are doing, the more, perhaps, we can dispel people’s fear of school and let them know what we are doing.”
Walder believes that the best way to showcase the good work going on in the school is for people to see it firsthand.
“The more people see, the more transparent we are, the better our publicity in the community,” he said. “We have nothing to hide, everything to show. We have great kids and great staff.”
Walder said they have extended this invitation to the community for the past five years. Walder said he usually extends the invitation during a school board meeting before sending the invitations home to parents.
They have had a few visitors, Walder said, but not as many as they would like.
The visitors who have observed in the building have had nothing but positive feedback to offer after their visits, Walder said.
“People are impressed by what they see,” he said.
Walder said teachers and students have reacted well to the visits.
Walder feels that getting the community actively involved in the school is vitally important to preparing students for success life.
“When parents and community members are involved in the school everybody is a winner,” he said. “We need to have a strong family-community-school engagement. This is not about the school alone preparing kids for life, it’s about all of us together working to prepare our students for success. I think the stronger our connection with home, the more we can support the home and the community, the more community and home can support us, the better prepared our students are going to be for success in life.”
A vital part of developing more community involvement at the school is the Pick a Parent Involvement Committee, which is tasked with finding ways to engage families and parents in the community by coming up with events that, hopefully, people in the community will be interested in attending.
“That is a completely parent and teacher-run committee,” he said.
One of the ideas that has come from this committee is the Parent Involvement Pledge that students took home to their families this school year.
Walder said this pledge allowed parents to sign up for to help out with different aspects of the school.
“Maybe that’s working on a committee, which we are always interested in having parents involved in the decision-making processes,” he said. “They can come in and volunteer in the classroom, they can read books to kids, they can help practice math facts, they can help out with PBIS celebrations.”
Some of the roles that Walder said the school is looking to parents to fill range from field trip chaperones to in-classroom volunteers. The in-classroom volunteers can read to students, help out with math facts or assist with material preparation.
He said they are always looking for parents to get involved in committees that plan various events throughout the school year.
Walder said they also have the Hoopeston Area School District’s mentoring program which consistently brings in adults from the community to work with students. Walder said that program is handled through the district office and he encouraged anyone interested to get involved.
“We can always use good role models for our children,” he said.
There are also just simple tasks that parents and grandparents may want to get involved with at the school, Walder said. He pointed to parents coming in at recess to play with their child.
“We run the gamut of ways that people can come and volunteer,” he said. “Whether there’s just a few minutes they can devote to that or there’s a consistent schedule they can follow, we’re open to about anything.”
Sending the pledge out allowed the school to communicate its desire to get parents involved directly to the parents, Walder said, and allowed the parents to directly respond to that request.
Walder estimates they have had 50-70 parents respond to the pledge and show an interest in getting involved at the school. Walder said some of the tasks that parents will be involved in does require a soft background check.
“This gives us a database of parents who want to be involved in various ways at the school,” he said.
While the pledge gave Walder a database to work off of, he said anyone else who is interested in volunteering is always welcome to call the office and get the process of volunteering started.
Walder said the open invitation to visit the school goes beyond the Parent Involvement Pledge as there is no background check required to come in and observe.
“If you want to come in and observe your child or your grandchild, maybe you’re a school board member or a businessperson in the community, you’re more than welcome to come in and just sit and see the great things that are happening,” he said.
Walder outlined the steps visitors have to take to observe activities at John Greer.
“Schools are not public access facilities,” he said. “We are concerned about safety, so there are a few basic steps.”
Walder said visitors must call 217-283-6667 or email dwalder@hoopeston.k12.il.us at least one day ahead to schedule a visit.
“Teachers don’t need surprises and neither do kids,” he said.
Visitors need to enter through the Penn Street entrance, sign in at the office and be directed to the classroom. Walder said they will set up a place for visitors to sit in the classroom they choose to observe.
“They’re really the same procedures that anybody would use when coming to bring a pair of glasses for their child or a lunch that has been left at home,” he said. “That’s not a disincentive for people to come, we just have to control access to the building for the safety of everybody.”
Walder said they are asking visitors to limit their observation to 45 minutes.
He said visitors won’t have any direct access to kids and they won’t be asked to provide any services while visiting.
“They will be given a chair in the classroom to sit and simply observe how the kids are learning, what the kids are learning and how teachers are teaching,” he said. “And I absolutely guarantee that anybody who comes in and sits in our classrooms are going to be impressed with student engagement and learning and how dedicated are teachers are to engaging students in that learning.”