Beginning with the 2019/20 school year, students and staff will be required to have parking passes to be eligible to park on school grounds during the school day. Student parking permits are available and only students issued a HAHS parking permit may park their vehicles on school property and only in designated student parking areas during the school day.
Parking permits are valid for the 2019-2020 school year. Parking passes cost $10 and replacement permits are an additional $10.
Parking passes are assigned to a student and not to a particular car as many students use a different vehicle throughout the year. Parking passes are designed to hang on the review mirror and are easily transferrable from one car to another.
Students who missed their bus and end up driving to school will not be permitted to park on campus without a parking permit.
It is the student driver’s responsibility to apply for and obtain a parking permit before driving to school.
Parking Permits will be available at registration. After that, they will be available in the main office or Dean’s office.
All recipients of parking passes are required to follow all driving regulations, the Student Discipline Policy, and all rules that apply. Among other consequences, students authorized to use school parking will forfeit this privilege if in violation of any rules, regulations, or policy, and will not receive a refund of fees.
High School Principal John Klaber pointed to safety as one of the reasons behind the implementation of these parking permits.
“It’s just a much better way for safety,” he said. “Because then we know who is here.”
Beyond the safety issues, Klaber said the permits will help with other less critical issues such as informing students if their lights are on or if a student needs to move their car, which could come into play in an emergency situation.
“If we were to have a crisis situation and cars are needing to be moved, we could figure out the owners very quickly,” he said.
The permits also enable the school to use them as a deterrent against reckless driving or behavior in the school parking lots.
Klaber said there are often students walking around the parking lot area and reckless behavior by drivers can put those students at risk.
“We have the ability to pull that parking permit and then that student won’t be able to park there,” he said. “It gives us a little bit of flexibility.”
Klaber said they wanted to make the process as easy as possible.
He said there will be a color coding system for students, staff and frequent visitors and each permit will be assigned to the individual student or staff member rather than their vehicle in case they need to change vehicles during the school year.
“We know a lot of students who might drive their mom’s car this week and maybe dad’s another week,” he said. “We’re going to be assigning parking permits to a person, not a vehicle so that way they will have a chance to switch over.”
Klaber said the visitor parking permits will be for frequent visitors to the building or visitors who are working in the building, such as substitute teachers, for a protracted period of time.
They chose to set the cost for a permit at $10 to keep the cost down and will just basically cover the cost of creating the permits.
Klaber said this whole process will represent a big change for the coming school year.
He said parents can pick up the parking permits at registration. After that, they will be in the high school office.