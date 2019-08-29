Summer program students at Learn & Lead Academy participated in a week of “Acts Of Kindness" during the month of August.
Students saved pennies all summer, took them to the bank and cashed them in for a total of $145.54. Afterwards, the students split the check between two local organizations, the Hoopeston Multi-Agency and the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team (HART).
In addition to these donations, the students made goodie bags for the Hoopeston Police Department as well as a flag and colored special pictures stating why they're thankful for local officers and dispatchers.
The students also presented a gift to their mail carrier. Students packed it with a plant, candy and colored pictures stating why they were thankful for post office workers.
Hoopeston Fire Department Chief Joel Bird was also given goodie bags for each firefighter in the department along with colored pictures.