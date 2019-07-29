Petition packets for candidates who wish to run in the General Primary Election to be held on March 17 will be available on Sept. 3 in the office of Cathy Jenkins, Vermilion County Clerk.
Packets may be picked up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Packets will not be handed out prior to the first day petitions may be circulated.
The first day petitions for established political parties may be circulated is Tuesday, Sept. 3. Petition packets must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning Monday, November 25, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. thru Monday, December 2, 2019 by 5:00 p.m. The order in which candidates file will determine their placement on the ballot. In the event two candidates file for the same office and are of the same party, a lottery will be held at a later date and time to determine ballot placement.
Local offices to be nominated at the March 17, 2020 General Primary Election include County Recorder, Circuit Clerk, States Attorney, County Auditor, County Coroner and County Board Members. Precinct Committeepersons will be elected at the General Primary Election.
Federal, state and judicial offices will also be on the ballot. Information and necessary forms for those offices may be found on the State Board of Elections’ website, www.elections.il.gov. The candidate who receives the highest vote total in each political party for each office in the primary will be on the November 3, 2020 General Election ballot.
Materials for New Political Party Candidates and Independent Candidates will be available in late March.
For additional information or if you have any questions, please contact Lindsay Light, Chief Deputy/Supervisor of Elections at 217/554-1911 or via email at ccelections@vercounty.org.