Peggy Ann Bailey
Peggy Ann Bailey, 87, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 8:35 p.m. June 27, 2018 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center in Hoopeston.
She was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Ross and Edythe Marie (Odle) Hedgecock. She married Ollie Dwayne Bailey on September 24, 1951, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons, Rod (Rosey) Bailey of Gilbert, AZ and Phil Bailey of Hoopeston, IL; one sister-in-law, Shirley Counsellor of Topeka, KS; 3 grandchildren, Masen Norton, P.J. Bailey, and Summer Bailey; 6 great-grandchildren, Kaydence Bailey, Carter Bailey, Kinzley Bailey, Kambrey Bailey, Kaizley Bailey, and Bentley Cain Smothers; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by several treasured life-long friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brad Bailey; and one brother, Byron Hedgecock.
Peggy worked at Stokley Van Camp as the bookkeeping supervisor and later at CIPS until her retirement. She was a member of the Hoopeston Community Church of the Nazarene, where she served as the church pianist for 68 years. Peggy also served as the John Greer High School class of 1949 reunion treasurer.
Funeral services were conducted July 2 at the Hoopeston Community Church of the Nazarene 402 E. Honeywell Ave. in Hoopeston. Burial took place in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston Community Church of the Nazarene 402 E. Honeywell Ave. Hoopeston, IL 60942 or Carle Center for Philanthropy Hoopeston Facility 701 E. Orange St. Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Peggy’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
-Paid Obituary