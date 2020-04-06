Jesus was filled with passion, and it was his passion that got him killed. Jesus’s passion for the kingdom of God led to what is often called his “passion,” namely his suffering and death. But to restrict Jesus’s passion to his suffering and death is to ignore the passion that brought him to Jerusalem.
His passion, his message, which he proclaimed and did so lovingly – was about the kingdom of God. He spoke to peasants as a voice of peasant religious protest against the central economic and political institutions of his day. He attracted a following, and took his movement to Jerusalem at the season of Passover. There he challenged the authorities with nonviolent, peaceful acts and public debates. All of this was his passion, what he was passionate about: God and the kingdom of God; God and God’s passion for justice.
What is the kingdom of God? It is Jesus’s term for our awareness that humanity is in union with God and each person is completed by their neighbor (your neighbor is part of you). During this coronavirus outbreak, people who are infected, quarantined, have been hospitalized, have been under care, and people who appear healthy are selflessly donating money and self-made face shields for nurses, caregivers, and medical teams. These people see these nurses and caregivers as part of their very lives. Likewise, all these people – patients, healthy folks, nurses, caregivers – have a relationship with God such that God’s love for others pours out of them. This is an example of the kingdom of God.
According to the Gospel of Mark, Jesus was killed because of the sin of the world. Sin is the illusion that God and humanity are separate, and the illusion that an individual is not part of her/his neighbor. It was the dominate systems that killed Jesus. He was killed by the normal, routine injustice of civilization in which people feel they have a right to inflict harm or violence upon another person.
Mark tells us that Jesus was crucified between two “bandits,” and this is extremely significant in showing us the kingdom of God. Here Jesus Christ is reconciling all humanity to God. Jesus does not act like some grandiose victim, nor does he retaliate against those who do injustice to him. Instead he forgives them all – Romans and religious collaborators, bystanders, and rebels. He becomes fused with all humanity. Jesus reconciles all humanity to God as one by showing us that God is vulnerable.
God suffers with us. The vulnerability of God is fused with the vulnerability of humanity. The apostle Paul proclaims, “Christ Jesus … emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, being born in human likeness. And being found in human form, he humbled himself and became obedient to the point of death – even death on a cross” (Philippians 2:7-8).
If you wish to forgive someone, try fusion. For instance, “I’ll show you what I’m self-conscience of if you show me what your self-conscience about.” Show no dominance over the other. Work toward showing your vulnerability and be humble.
Then Mark narrates that the imperial centurion in command of the soldiers who had crucified Jesus exclaims, “Truly this man was God’s Son” (Mark 15:30). The centurion was proclaiming that he was a sinner, and was accepting God’s forgiveness through Jesus Christ. He is an example for us to follow. Only when we let go of our attachment to any good, superior or innocent identity do we begin to grow up spiritually. This is a huge surrender for most people.
According to Roman theology, the emperor was “Son of God” – Lord, Savior, and bringing peace by maintaining order through means of violent force. Now, a representative of Rome affirms that Jesus, nailed to the cross, is the Son of God. Thus, the emperor was not. This now vulnerable Roman centurion is reconciled to the vulnerable God in Christ Jesus.
Jesus takes away the sin of the world by dramatically exposing the real sin of the world (which is the illusion that we are separate from God and others shown by our ignorant violence toward one another). Jesus takes away the sin of the world by refusing the usual pattern of revenge, and, in fact, returns their curses with blessings and forgiveness. Jesus takes away the sin of the world by teaching us that we can follow him in loving others deeply. Let us follow Jesus during this Holy Week and always.
