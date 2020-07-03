By Rev. Tom Cici
Bloom where you are planted! That motto is a great one! It apparently has been around for many years. I typed in the words on Google and it identified 11,100,000 sites that relate in some way to that motto. Obviously, I didn’t take the time to search all these results but I was amazed at what I found. You can attend seminars from around the world to develop that motto. You can purchase a wide variety of items with that motto printed on them … like banners, posters, note cards, greeting cards, pictures, t-shirts, mugs, and even jewelry!
You can also read lots of articles on the internet that challenge us to “bloom where you’re planted.” Those words of challenge, relating to the importance of embracing this charge, are applied to life in a new city or new career or giving new birth. There is a website proclaiming three ways to bloom where you’re planted as a person. This method challenges us to bloom where you’re planted with these key directives: Adapt, Improvise, & Overcome!
As we celebrate our National Independence, let us remember that the Fourth of July planted not a flag, but it bloomed a document – the Declaration of Independence. That document is rooted in the Hebrew and Christian scriptures. Not only are its phrases lifted from the Bible in general terms, but they are definitely linked with the experiences of people being guided by the hand of God.
We sing songs praising how God graces our nation with amber waves of grain, purple mountain majesties and fruited plains (“O beautiful for Spacious Skies”). We thank God for the natural majesty and beauty of this land. We thank God for the great resources of this nation.
In short, meditating on God’s creation always brings us closer to God. In that light, I want to share with you a prayer that came out of the North American Conference of Christianity and Ecology.
For the marvelous grace of your creation –
We pour our thanks to you, our God,
for sun and moon and stars,
for rain and dew and winds,
for winter cold and summer heat.
We pour our praise to you, our God,
for mountains and hills,
for sprigs and valleys,
for rivers and seas.
We praise you, O God of outpouring love for plants and flowers,
for life inhabiting lakes and seas,
for animals living in woods and fields.
How wonderful are your works, our God!
In wisdom you have made them all!
We promise to reverence your creation as a gracious gift entrusted to us by you, our God.
We promise anew to be stewards of what you entrusted to us.
Creator God, you have given us every reason to learn and promote this wisdom of harmony.
May we, your servants increasingly come to love your creation as we increasingly come to love You.
Through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen.
I wish you renewed joy and much peace as you ponder God’s creation and our national independence. Let the rights of the poor and of our children be planted in good soil of justice. Let corruption be uprooted. Let our legislators bend over with humility as they feel the gentle breeze of God’s Spirit guiding them with love and compassion. Let righteousness bloom with the freedom to love and care for others. May you “bloom where you are planted” in faith throughout the year. Peace and Blessings to You.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.