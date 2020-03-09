Now if I was to ask you to tell me what you consider the single greatest scripture verse in the entire New Testament, what would you tell me? Of course, there would be various answers, I would imagine, but in all likelihood the predominant scripture verse mentioned would be John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.”
With good reason, many people would select John 3:16. It has been called “everybody’s text.” This single verse is a magnificent summary of the gospel (the “good news”), and God’s greatest promise. It is the story of God’s life-giving, seeking, redeeming, reconciling, self-giving love, all in one sentence.
This verse reminds us, first of all, that we are indeed loved, and God is the one who loves us very much. God seeks us out. God values us. Each of you is God’s Children. God is holding each of you as a mother or father holds an infant in their arms and gazes lovingly upon their children.
Secondly, God reaches out to save us. How does God save us? What does God save us from? Sin is the illusion that we are separate from God and others. God saves us by reconciling us to God-self and to one another. God put God’s essence within each one of us at birth. We come from God’s love; we live in God’s love; and we have eternal life in God’s love. We are in union with God, and each person is an extension of ourselves. Jesus came to save us from our egocentric ways.
Third, when we accept Christ’s message that God is all love and mercy, we can have eternal life now. It seems like a big jump to believe that we can have eternal life now. You may have always heard of heaven as a place where you might be fortunate enough to go in the afterlife. To be sure, the gospels tell us of a heavenly afterlife. Additionally, Jesus proclaims that the “Kingdom of Heaven” is at hand. The “Kingdom of Heaven” is a term Jesus uses to describe humanity being inseparable from God and from one another. We are encouraged to see it, and then live it.
We see the scripture verse of John 3:16 acted out dramatically in the annual Living Lord Supper (LLS) at First Christian Church of Hoopeston. This year, the dates for the LLS are April 8 & 9, 2020. Men of our community portray the twelve disciples at the Last Supper, and tell how Jesus teaches the people, heal the sick, help the needy, cleanse the Temple of violent sacrifices, and made each of us the new temple where God and humanity meet. Jesus shows us how to be the image and likeness of God, and shows us how to be a child of God.
The gospels tell us that after the Last Supper, Jesus tenderly takes the disciples into the Garden of Gethsemane to pray. He again tells them of a surprising kingdom, one different than anything our world has ever seen – one built not on the power of violence and might, not on revenge and hatred, not on deceit and false accusations, but rather a kingdom built on reconciliation, love, peace, and joy.
Then on Good Friday, in the greatest act of self-sacrificial love, Jesus goes to the cross, and dies for you and me. The resurrection of Christ shows us that God is all life-giving, all love-giving, and merciful. When Christ Jesus breathes his last, he breathes God’s Spirit into the whole world that we may be reconciled to God and to each other.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.